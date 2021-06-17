Man seriously injured in Hastings assault: police appeal for witnesses

Police and paramedics were called to Claremont, Hastings, at approximately 7.30pm on Tuesday (June 15).

Police said the man was thought to have been assaulted near Fairlight Country Park.

Ambulance crews attended the scene and were joined by the air ambulance, which landed at the Bulverhythe Recreation Ground.

Police are calling for witnesses

A spokesman for the South East Coast Ambulance Service said ‘one person was airlifted to hospital with serious injuries’.

Sussex Police said: “Police were called around 7.35pm on Tuesday (June 15) after a man was found with serious injuries in Claremont, Hastings.

“He was taken by air ambulance to the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton, where he remains in a stable condition.

“It is thought the man was assaulted near Fairlight Country Park.