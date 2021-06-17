Man seriously injured in Hastings assault: police appeal for witnesses
A man who was airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after an assault in Hastings is in a stable condition, police have confirmed.
Police and paramedics were called to Claremont, Hastings, at approximately 7.30pm on Tuesday (June 15).
Police said the man was thought to have been assaulted near Fairlight Country Park.
Ambulance crews attended the scene and were joined by the air ambulance, which landed at the Bulverhythe Recreation Ground.
A spokesman for the South East Coast Ambulance Service said ‘one person was airlifted to hospital with serious injuries’.
Sussex Police said: “Police were called around 7.35pm on Tuesday (June 15) after a man was found with serious injuries in Claremont, Hastings.
“He was taken by air ambulance to the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton, where he remains in a stable condition.
“It is thought the man was assaulted near Fairlight Country Park.
“Enquiries are currently ongoing, and anyone who saw what happened or who has any other information is asked to contact police online or by calling 101 quoting serial 1324 of 15/06. Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”