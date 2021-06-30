Man seriously injured in St Leonards fight

Police were called shortly before 11pm on Saturday (June 26) to reports of a fight in Battle Road, St Leonards, near the junction with Blackman Avenue.

It was reported the group had dispersed, according to police, but that one person had been injured.

Officers attended and carried out an extensive area search for the victim and suspects, but with no trace, a police spokesman said.

Police are appealing for witnesses to a fight in St Leonards to come forward

A man later presented himself at hospital with serious injuries to his face, arm and leg. He received treatment and has since been discharged, the spokesman added.

On Wednesday (June 30) Sussex Police said enquiries are ongoing, and urged anyone who saw what happened or who may have any relevant CCTV, doorbell or dash cam footage from the area to get in touch.