Man seriously injured in St Leonards fight
A man suffered serious injuries to his face, arm and leg during a fight in St Leonards on Saturday night.
Police were called shortly before 11pm on Saturday (June 26) to reports of a fight in Battle Road, St Leonards, near the junction with Blackman Avenue.
It was reported the group had dispersed, according to police, but that one person had been injured.
Officers attended and carried out an extensive area search for the victim and suspects, but with no trace, a police spokesman said.
A man later presented himself at hospital with serious injuries to his face, arm and leg. He received treatment and has since been discharged, the spokesman added.
On Wednesday (June 30) Sussex Police said enquiries are ongoing, and urged anyone who saw what happened or who may have any relevant CCTV, doorbell or dash cam footage from the area to get in touch.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police online or by calling 101 quoting serial 1675 of 26/06. Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.