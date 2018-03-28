Man sought over violent incident in Bexhill laundrette

Police have released a CCTV image of a man they wish to speak to in connection with a violent incident in a Bexhill laundrette.

At about 8.30pm on Friday, March 2, a man went into a launderette in Sackville Road and became abusive, threatening to kill a member of staff. The staff member asked the man to leave, which resulted in him being assaulted, police say.

A Sussex Police spokeswoman said: “This was an unpleasant incident and the CCTV shows an image of the man we would like to talk to.

“If you know him, please get in touch with us online or by calling 101, quoting serial 1118 of 02/03.”