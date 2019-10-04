Man suffers fractured eye socket in serious Hastings assault

Sussex Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was seriously assaulted in Hastings.

A man and women were walking along White Rock, Hastings, around midnight on Saturday (September 28) when they were approached by a group of men.

A verbal and physical altercation occurred and the man suffered multiple face injuries, including a fractured eye socket. He was taken to Conquest Hospital.

A 24-year-man was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent and was later released under investigation while enquiries are ongoing.

Anyone who witnessed the assault or saw the man and women prior to the incident is asked to report online or call 101 quoting 12 of 28/09.