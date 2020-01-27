Man suffers life-changing injuries in Hastings town centre assault

A construction worker has been charged with grievous bodily harm with intent after a man was left with potentially life-changing injuries.

Police said a 45-year-old man from St Leonards was attacked in Robertson Street, Hastings, at approximately 10pm on Friday (January 24).

He is currently in hospital with potentially life-changing injuries.

On Monday (January 27), a spokesman for Sussex Police said: “Following an incident in Robertson Street, Hastings, at around 10pm on Friday (January 24) construction worker Matthew George Gardiner, 35, of Preston Road, Bexhill-on-Sea, is due to appear before Brighton magistrates today (Monday, January 27) charged with grievous bodily harm with intent.

“He is currently in custody.

“It is alleged that he attacked a 45-year-old man from St Leonards-on-Sea, who is currently in hospital with potentially life-changing injuries.”