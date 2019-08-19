Man 'viciously and callously' attacked as he lay in Hastings street, court hears

A man was stabbed as he lay in the street in Hastings and woke up in intensive care, a trial has heard.

Ian Waters was kicked and punched repeatedly before being stabbed in the chest, abdomen and thigh, prosecutors say.

Two men appeared for trial at Hove Crown Court today charged with inflicting grievous bodily harm with intent. They deny the offence.

They are: Tyler Jones, 26, of Darvel Down in Netherfield, Battle and Callum Willard, 19, of Harkness Drive in Hastings.

Prosecutor Jonathan Atkinson told the court: "The prosecution say these two defendants, along with a third man, viciously and callously assaulted Ian Waters following an argument in Hastings town centre.

"We say Mr Waters was repeatedly punched and kicked including to the head by the three men before being stabbed multiple times to the chest as he lay helpless on the floor."

He told the jury that Ian Waters received 'life threatening' injuries and had to be rushed to Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton.

Another man - Reece Lefevre - has pleaded guilty to his part in the incident, the prosecutor said. It was he, the court heard, who inflicted the stab wounds.

Lefevre, 20, of The Cheviots in Hastings, was not in court today.

The jury heard that Mr Waters became involved in a 'verbal altercation' with individuals in the lead up to the incident.

The prosecutor then continued: "Three men repeatedly punched and kicked Mr Waters.

"As things moved out into the middle of the road Mr Waters ended up on the floor.

""All three men surrounded him punching and kicking him as he lay there.

"Moments later Mr Lefevre, urged on and supported by these two defendants, we say repeatedly stabbed Mr Waters in the chest, abdomen and thigh before the three men fled."

Jurors were also shown a video that was allegedly taken following the stabbing.

It shows Reece Lefevre talking with Jones after the incident. Jones, who took the video, can be heard saying:

"You jerked him about ten times in the [expletive] chest piece you madman."

The video was sent 'Snapchatted' to one of Jones' friends, the court heard.

The trial continues.