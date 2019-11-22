Masked men break into Hastings pharmacy

Police are appealing for witnesses after controlled drugs and a charity collection tin were stolen from a pharmacy in Hastings.

Police said officers were called to J Andersen’s Pharmacy, in Harold Road, following reports of a burglary between 4.30am and 5am on Wednesday, November 13.

A police spokesman said a quantity of controlled drugs were stolen from the premises, as well as a charity collection tin.

The suspects are described as three masked men with hooded tops, with the hoods pulled up, police added.

Detective Constable Julian Stokes said: “Without a prescription the stolen controlled drugs would be unlawful to possess.

“If they are taken outside of a prescribed treatment regime they could cause significant harm to those who take them.”

Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to report online or call 101 quoting serial 0248 of 13/11.