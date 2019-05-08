‘Men with knives’ at Bexhill emergency incident

Police have explained why a number of emergency service vehicles were called to Bexhill yesterday afternoon.

Police attended a pub in London Road, Bexhill, around 2.35pm on Tuesday (May 7) to reports of men being seen in possession of knives.

Picture: Dan Jessup

A police spokesman said an area search was conducted and two men, aged 23 and 25, and both of no fixed address, were arrested on suspicion of affray.

Both were released under investigation and enquiries are ongoing, according to police.

No injuries were reported and two knives were seized by officers at the scene, police added.

Eyewitnesses reported seeing ten police cars and two ambulances responding to the incident.

Picture: Dan Jessup

A spokesman for the South East Coast Ambulance confirmed they were called to the scene but had no contact with a patient.

London Road was closed while emergency services dealt with the incident.

Picture: Dan Jessup

Picture: Dan Jessup