Migrants ‘disappear into countryside’ after landing on Hastings coast

Police were called to Hastings this morning after reports a number of migrants had come ashore.

Police said they were called at 8.12am on Thursday (October 3) after reports of the migrants in the Hastings and Pett Level area.

Picture: Adrian Langan

Officers said a small number of people may have left the beach and dispersed following the landing of two rigid inflatable boats containing suspected illegal immigrants in the Hastings area.

It is thought they probably crossed the English Channel from France overnight, coming ashore at Hastings, and further east near Winchelsea Beach.

A total of 17 migrants, including men, women and children, have been detained by immigration officials, but a few others from the Winchelsea landing are thought to have disappeared into the surrounding countryside.

Detective Inspector Jon Gillings, of Hastings police, said: “Two of those detained required medical treatment and we are concerned that one or two others still outstanding may also be in need of assistance.

“We would ask anyone seeing strangers in the area who may appear cold, wet, hungry, disorientated, or in need of medical aid, to report it by calling us immediately on 999, quoting serial 276 of 03/10.”

A Home Office spokesman said Border Force was dealing with a number of small boat incidents.

It said further details would be provided after the initial response and once the situation has been resolved.

More to follow.