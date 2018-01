A missing man who suffered from mental illness has been found after a extensive search.

John Prince was last seen at a betting shop in Ore at midday on Tuesday, and the alarm was raised at 7.30pm after he failed to return to his home in Clifton Road, Hastings.

Police were concerned the schizophrenia sufferer had not taken his medication with him.

But now, police have confirmed the 70-year-old was found in Hounslow, London, this afternoon.