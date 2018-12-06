Missing Kitana Mia could be in Brighton or Bexhill

Sussex Police are concerned for missing Kitana Mia who was last seen in Brighton on Tuesday (December 4).

Police said Kitana was last seen at 6pm, and said the 29-year-old also uses the names Daniel Beeching, Laura Beeching and Anna Smith.

She is 5ft 10, slim and was last seen wearing a black wig with a green scrunchy hair band, a brown checked mini dress with black tights and black heeled boots.

Kitana is likely to be in the Bexhill area and uses trains to travel, police said.

If you see her or have any information about here ring 101 with the reference 1125 of 04/12.