Motorbike stolen from Battle station

Officers are appealing for information after a motorcycle was stolen from Battle station.

Ben Evans’ black and gold limited edition Triumph Street Triple was stolen from the station some time between 7.15am and 7pm on January 4 while he was at work.

Ben Evans' motorbike was stolen from Battle station

His wife Romy Melville-Evans appealed for information on her Facebook page and described the stealing as ‘planned’.

She said: “Ben parked it right under a camera and he reported it to police straight away but we have yet to hear anything from them.

“It must have been planned because they’ve managed to lift it up and load it onto another vehicle. They couldn’t have driven it away.”

A spokesman for British Transport Police said enquiries are continuing.

They added: “Officers are currently investigating a report of a stolen motorbike at Battle station on 4 January.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 511 of 4/01/19.”

This incident comes as police in Hastings and St Leonards are investigating a series of moped and motorcycle thefts between 1 October last year and 7 January this year.

Some 47 incidents plus three attempted thefts led to officers organising an operation to try to trace stolen bikes and to gather information about potential offenders.

They have also increased patrols in vulnerable areas, urged owners to increase security and vigilance, and have appealed to people to report any suspicious activity.

Inspector Olivia Carroll, of the Hastings prevention team, said: “That might include a sudden increase in comings and goings at garages or storage facilities associated with motorcycles.

“We also believe vans may be being used to transport some of the larger stolen bikes.”

Any owners who may have subsequently traced stolen motorcycles themselves are asked to let officers know as soon as possible.

Any information can be reported online or by phoning 101, quoting Operation Jump.

Alternatively, details can be passed anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers or by calling it on 0800 555 111.

