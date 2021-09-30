New Bexhill cafe owner ‘gutted’ after vandals strike - ‘It’s been a kick in the teeth’

Sean Berkeley, who owns Earls Mercantile, in Ninfield Road, Sidley, said he was ‘gutted’ after the coffee shop was attacked.

The window was smashed at around 3am today (Thursday, September 30).

Sean, who only opened his business in June this year in the former Earl’s Bakery site, said: “I’m pretty gutted to be honest. It’s been a kick in the teeth.

“It will be expensive to replace the glass as it’s a large pane of glass. We are going to have to get the logo redone.

“There is also a shortage of glass at the moment and a big baglog in odering.

“It could be weeks before it’s replaced.

“I’ve had lots of support from people via social media since this happened.

“We believe the incident may have happened at 3am today. Some said they heard shouting and arguing nearby and then a smash.”

Sean’s business is billed as an ethical coffee shop which he said uses eco-friendly products and as much local produce as possible.

A spokesman for Sussex Police said: “Police received a report about a smashed window at a premises in Ninfield Road, Sidley, Bexhill shortly before 7am on Thursday, September 30.

“Witnesses or anyone with information about the damage caused overnight is asked to report it to Sussex Police online or call 101 and quote serial 197 of 30/09.”

