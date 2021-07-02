Newly-qualified police dog tracks down suspects in Bexhill

Police dog Tsar SUS-210207-122501001

Two suspected criminals were arrested in Bexhill after a newly-qualified police dog tracked them through fields and farmland.

Sussex Police said a red Nissan X-Trail was being pursued by Kent Police before it entered into Sussex in the early hours of Sunday (June 27).

Sussex officers said they found the vehicle abandoned in Buckholt Lane, Bexhill, with a Motocross bike which was believed to be stolen in the rear.

PC Toby Spires, of the Surrey and Sussex Dog Unit, deployed PD Tsar – a 16-month-old German Shepherd general purpose dog who started work last month – who indicated that the suspects had fled over a gate and across a field.

PC Spires said, “This was further evidenced by two distinct sets of footprints in the grass.

“Despite numerous distractions, PD Tsar led his handler over a fence line and through a hole which had been created in the foliage of the bordering woodland.”

He then continued onto a farm track, where the two suspects were detained and arrested by assisting officers, said a police spokesperson.

Two men aged 20 and 21, both from St Leonards, were arrested on suspicion of multiple offences and are being processed by Kent Police, said police.

PC Spires added: “Since he was assigned to me in December, PD Tsar has impressed me from day one with his drive and determination.