One arrested after ‘cannabis factory’ discovered near Rye

A cannabis factory containing 94 plants has been discovered near Rye, according to Rother Police.

Police said the discovery was made by prevention officers on Saturday (April 13).

One person has been arrested while the 94 plants have been sent for destruction, police added.

Rother Police said: “On Saturday officers from Prevention made a discovery of a cannabis factory located near Rye. “We located 94 plants that have now been set for destruction.

“One green fingered planter was arrested and has been released under investigation.”

Picture: Rother Police

