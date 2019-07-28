One arrested after reports of ‘anti-social group’ in Bexhill

Police have arrested a male after receiving reports of an anti-social group in Bexhill.

Rother Police said officers responded to the group in Western Road, Bexhill, on Saturday (July 27).

A spokesman said a male was arrested.

After being interviewed, the man was charged with a public order offence, according to Rother Police, and has been bailed to appear at court with conditions.

Police said the arrest was made during anti-social behaviour awareness week.

During the campaign, Sussex Police shut an address for a three month period following reports of persistent anti-social behaviour and drug usage at an address in St Leonards.

Anyone found to be entering or attempting to enter the address within this three month period will commit a criminal offence, police said.