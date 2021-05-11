One in hospital after assault in Hastings town centre
One person has been taken to hospital after reports of an assault in Hastings town centre.
Tuesday, 11th May 2021, 1:25 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 11th May 2021, 4:27 pm
A number of shops along Queens Road have been taped off and police remain at the scene.
Paramedics were called to the scene shortly before 10am.
A spokesman for the South East Coast Ambulance Service said crews were responding to reports of an assault adding: “One person has been taken to hospital.”
Sussex Police have also been approached for more information.
More as we get it.