One in hospital after assault in Hastings town centre

One person has been taken to hospital after reports of an assault in Hastings town centre.

By Stephen Wynn-Davies
Tuesday, 11th May 2021, 1:25 pm
Updated Tuesday, 11th May 2021, 4:27 pm

A number of shops along Queens Road have been taped off and police remain at the scene.

Paramedics were called to the scene shortly before 10am.

A spokesman for the South East Coast Ambulance Service said crews were responding to reports of an assault adding: “One person has been taken to hospital.”

Picture: Wendy Pope SUS-211105-131952001

Sussex Police have also been approached for more information.

More as we get it.