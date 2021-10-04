‘Out of control’ knifeman targeted complete strangers in a Bexhill street

Police said Darren Rogers, 45, a scaffolder, of Plough Road, Eastchurch, Kent, was sentenced at Lewes Crown Court last Wednesday (September 29), having been convicted in July of making threats to kill, and possession of a knife.

On the afternoon of Saturday, November 2, 2019 Rogers, who has already served a seven-year sentence for manslaughter after stabbing his ex-partner to death in Kent in October 1999, was seen running along Cantelupe Road, Bexhill, wielding a knife, police said.

Sussex Police added that he threatened a man who was trying to start his own van with jump leads, assisted by his sister-in-law.

Darren Rogers. Picture from Sussex Police SUS-210410-132659001

Both got back in their own vehicles but Rogers repeatedly attacked the windows of both, striking them with the knife and shouting threats.

He failed to break the windows and eventually the man managed to distract Rogers by driving slowly away causing Rogers to follow him, leaving his other victim terrified in the street.

Police said officers were called and swiftly found Rogers in nearby Bedford Avenue where they arrested him.

He initially claimed the man was threatening him but when later interviewed refused to answer any questions.

Detective Constable Nick Arthur, of East Sussex CID, said: “This sudden and violent attack was a traumatic experience for both victims and for at least one bystander, who gave valuable evidence.