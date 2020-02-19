Overturned car in Hastings had been stolen minutes before collision

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested after a car was found overturned in a Hastings road minutes after it was reported stolen.

Police said, just after 4pm on Tuesday (February 18), the car, belonging to a local man, had been stolen in Fairlight Road, Hastings, while the owner had briefly been in a fish and chip shop.

Picture: Matt Hart

Less than five minutes later, an officer in a patrol car spotted it being driven erratically down the same road.

The car collided with an unoccupied parked car and the driver ran off, but the officer chased and arrested him nearby, police said.

A police spokesman added: “The 16-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of vehicle theft and is currently in custody for interview and further enquiries.”

The road was closed while officers dealt with the incident.