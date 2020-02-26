Pensioner found guilty of sending malicious emails to Sussex PCC Katy Bourne

A pensioner has been found guilty of sending malicious emails to Sussex Police and Crime Commissioner Katy Bourne and another woman in Sussex.

John Hoath, 74, of Caburn Crescent, Lewes, appeared before Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court in South London on February 19, charged with sending a malicious communication and was found guilty.

A Sussex Police spokesman said: “John Hoath, 74, retired, of Caburn Crescent, Lewes, pleaded not guilty to an offence of sending a malicious communication to two women in Sussex.

“He appeared for summary trial at Wimbledon Magistrates Court in South London on February 19, and was found guilty.

“The case was adjourned for sentencing on February 27.

“Sussex Police has offered support both women during the investigation, ensuring further independent advice and support has been available to them, and submitted full case files to the CPS, who decided upon and authorised the charges.

“We are glad that justice has now been done for the victims of Hoath’s unpleasant and distressing behaviour.”

‘A dangerous man’

Reacting to the guilty verdict, Sussex PCC Katy Bourne said: “Today was a good result. A dangerous man who is clearly fixated and obsessive has been found guilty and I hope that he will receive an appropriate sentence for his malicious and relentless actions against both of us.

“Stalking and harassment are such insidious crimes that take over and destroy lives. We know what can happen when victim’s aren’t taken seriously, so it’s vital that those affected feel confident in reporting knowing that the law is on their side.

“I have every sympathy for the thousands out there suffering in silence.

“I hope that with every ‘guilty’ outcome another victim will feel encouraged to come forward.”

Hoath is due to be sentenced tomorrow (Thursday, February 27).