Person airlifted with serious injuries after assault in Hastings

Police and paramedics were called to Claremont, Hastings, at approximately 7.30pm on Tuesday (June 15).

Ambulance crews attended the scene and were joined by the air ambulance, which landed in the Bulverhythe Recreation Ground.

A spokesman for the South East Coast Ambulance Service said ‘one person was airlifted to hospital with serious injuries’.

A person was airlifted to hospital with serious injuries. Photo by Dan Jessup SUS-190217-180508001