Pictures reveal hidden £720,000 cannabis factory near Bexhill
Photos released by prosecutors show the huge extent of a hidden cannabis farm near Bexhill.
Three men have been convicted of producing cannabis at Longdown Farm in Hooe.
A total of 601 plants were discovered inside a series of huge polytunnels
Picture: CPS
other
The cannabis plants could have yielded a street value of up to 721,200
Picture: CPS
other
Police raided the farm in October 2014 and discovered a large drug operation
Picture: CPS
other
Keith Fieldwick, 54, of Denbigh Road in Hooe, was found guilty of producing a controlled drug
Picture Credit: Eddie Mitchell
freelance
View more