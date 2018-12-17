Police raided the farm and discovered hundreds of cannabis plants

Pictures reveal hidden £720,000 cannabis factory near Bexhill

Photos released by prosecutors show the huge extent of a hidden cannabis farm near Bexhill.

Three men have been convicted of producing cannabis at Longdown Farm in Hooe.

A total of 601 plants were discovered inside a series of huge polytunnels
The cannabis plants could have yielded a street value of up to 721,200
Police raided the farm in October 2014 and discovered a large drug operation
Keith Fieldwick, 54, of Denbigh Road in Hooe, was found guilty of producing a controlled drug
