Police and bomb squad attend property in Battle
The bomb squad was called to Battle after a ‘possible improvised explosive device’ was found by officers executing a drugs warrant.
Thursday, 6th May 2021, 1:55 pm
Police said the item was found shortly after 7am at an address in Marley Rise on Wednesday, May 5.
Some adjacent premises were evacuated, according to police, and a 20-metre cordon was put in place to ensure public safety.
On Thursday (May 6), Sussex Police said the object was ‘not a viable device’.
A spokesman added: “A military Ordnance Disposal Team attended and assessed the object as not a viable device and with no criminal intent. The cordon and evacuations were lifted just after midday.
“A small quantity of cannabis was found during the search and no arrests were made.”