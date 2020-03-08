Police appeal after Grade II listed building damaged in East Sussex

Police are appealing for information after a Grade II listed building in East Sussex was damaged by vandals.

Police Community Support Officer Daryl Holter said the Martello Tower, at Langney Point, Eastbourne, was damaged when graffiti was painted on it.

Built in 1806, the Martello Tower is included in the Schedule of Monuments kept by the Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport.

PCSO Holter asked anyone who saw anything, to contact police online or by calling 101, quoting reference 1451 of 07/03.