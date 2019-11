Police are appealing for witnesses following an incident involving two motorists in St Leonards.

Police said the driver of a green Dacia Duster and the driver of a black Nissan Qashqai are reported to have exited their vehicles and confronted one another at the Ironlatch Avenue roundabout, around 8.20am on Wednesday, November 27.

Anyone who saw what happened, particularly anyone with evidence on dash cam, is asked to report it online or call 101, quoting serial 271 of 27/11.