Police appeal after watercolour paints are stolen from Bexhill shop

Police have released an image of a man they wish to speak to in connection with a shoplifting incident in Bexhill.

A police spokesman said two men went into the In Perspective arts and crafts shop in St Leonards Road just before 5pm on Friday, June 21.

While one distracted the shopkeeper, another stole two watercolour paint sets worth a total of £120, according to Sussex Police.

Police say they would like to speak to this man who they believe may be able to assist with their enquiries.

Anyone who knows the man or indeed, he himself, is asked to report online or call 101 quoting serial 628 of 22/06.

