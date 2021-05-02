Police arrest two St Leonards men after stolen alcohol and ‘metal bar with a spike in’ seized

Shortly before 1pm on Sunday (2 May) officers made an intelligence stop of a vehicle in Old Harrow Road, police said.

A spokeswoman added: “A search of the vehicle was conducted and a quantity of stolen alcohol and a metal bar with a spike on the end were discovered and seized.

“A 50-year-old man from St Leonards was arrested on suspicion of driving while disqualified, driving without insurance, driving without a valid test certificate, going equipped for theft, theft from shop and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

Sussex Police

“A 30-year-old man from St Leonards was arrested on suspicion of theft from a shop and going equipped for theft.”