Police called to ‘50 person disturbance’ in Bexhill

Officers attended a large disturbance in Sidley on Wednesday evening (September 19), according to Sussex Police.

Police were called to Watermill Lane at 6.52pm where a large group of people had gathered and were becoming increasingly rowdy, police said.

Inspector Dan Russell said: “This appears to have stemmed from an on-going local dispute and at one point around 50 people had become involved.

“Due to the scale of the incident and the potential for further disorder, a Section 35 dispersal order was authorised requiring people to leave the area and it was generally calm later in the evening. No one was injured.

“A police presence was maintained overnight, we have increased high visibility patrols in the area and we are working with the local community and partners to resolve the issues that have led to this unrest.”

