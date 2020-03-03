Police called to incident involving pupils at St Leonards primary school

Pupils at a St Leonards primary school have been spoken to about knife crime following an incident involving two pupils.

Police said officers were called to Robsack Wood Primary School, St Leonards, on January 29, after reports of threatening behaviour from a boy towards another pupil.

Police

Officers have liaised with the school’s safeguarding team, according to a spokesman which has conducted an investigation and found there to be ‘no malicious intent behind the boy’s actions’.

A police spokesman added: “A number of steps have been taken to address the boy’s behaviour and prevent it from impacting on other pupils.

“The boy will be given words of advice and a member of the police’s prevention team will also attend the school to talk to pupils about knife crime.”

The University of Brighton Academies Trust, which manages Robsack Wood Primary Academy, has been approached for comment.