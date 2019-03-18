Police concerned as St Leonards teenager goes missing

Police are concerned for the welfare of a missing St Leonards teenager.today (Monday March 18).

Seventeen-year-old Matthew Collett-Leslie has been missing from his home since about 1.30pm and officers have begun searching the area for him.

Matthew is described as white, 5' 8", and slime with short blond hair. He was wearing glasses, a grey jacket, waistcoat and trousers, a green shirt, and was carrying a backpack.

Anyone who sees Matthew or knows where he may be is asked to call Sussex Police on 999 or 101 quoting serial 742 of 18/03.