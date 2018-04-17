Police drone deployed in Bexhill

A man was arrested and released after a police drone search operation in Bexhill on Sunday.

Several roads around Magdalen Road area were cordoned off to facilitate the search, which police said was to investigate reports of a vehicle being taken without consent.

A police spokesman said: “Following a domestic incident in Bexhill-on-Sea on Sunday (April 15), during which it was alleged a vehicle had been taken without consent, police conducted a search in the town which included temporary closure of some roads.

“A 31-year-old local man reported to police voluntarily and was initially arrested on suspicion of theft, but was later released with no further action being taken after the full facts of the case had been established.”