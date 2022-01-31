Police evacuate area in Bexhill after man ‘makes threats’

Police evacuated an area near Egerton Park in Bexhill in the early hours of Saturday morning (January 29).

By Alex Watts
Monday, 31st January 2022, 12:30 pm

Officers were called to the scene after a man alone in a property in Park Road began “making threats”.

A spokesperson for Rother Police said the man was taken to hospital for potential gas exposure.

They said nearby properties were evacuated “as a precaution” and the public was initially asked to stay away from the area. They thanked the public for their patience while the incident was being resolved.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said today (January 31): “We responded to an incident involving a man alone in a property making threats in Park Road, Bexhill, in the early hours of Saturday, January 29.

“He was arrested on suspicion of threatening to destroy or damage property, and has been released on bail, pending further enquiries.”

