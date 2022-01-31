Police evacuate area in Bexhill after man ‘makes threats’

Officers were called to the scene after a man alone in a property in Park Road began “making threats”.

A spokesperson for Rother Police said the man was taken to hospital for potential gas exposure.

Police file picture.

They said nearby properties were evacuated “as a precaution” and the public was initially asked to stay away from the area. They thanked the public for their patience while the incident was being resolved.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said today (January 31): “We responded to an incident involving a man alone in a property making threats in Park Road, Bexhill, in the early hours of Saturday, January 29.