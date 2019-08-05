Police find 330 cannabis plants in raid at St Leonards building

Police are appealing for information after a raid at a St Leonards building found 300 cannabis plants being grown there.

Following information received, Sussex Police officers raided the derelict building on a plot of land in Caves Road, St Leonards, early on Friday morning (August 2).

Police have been in Caves Road, St Leonards, since Friday morning

All were at a mature stage of development, according to a spokesman, and there was evidence of electricity having been illegally diverted to facilitate their production.

No arrests have been made but the case remains under investigation, a police spokesman confirmed.

The street value of the Class B drug has not been disclosed.

Anyone who has witnessed recent suspicious activity in the area or who may have other information is asked to contact police online (https://www.sussex.police.uk/contact/af/contact-us) or by phoning 101, quoting serial 79 of 02/08.

Alternatively they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on (www.crimestoppers-uk.org) or by phoning 0800 555 111.

