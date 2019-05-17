Police follow car ‘linked to wanted person’ to property in St Leonards

Armed officers who attended and searched a St Leonards property were following a vehicle which they believed was connected to a wanted person, a police spokesman confirmed.

Officers attended Tower Road West, in St Leonards, on Saturday (May 11).

An eyewitness said they arrived at approximately 6pm and remained outside a property until midnight.

A police spokesman added: “A flat at the location was searched, but there were no arrests.

“The vehicle was removed from the scene.”

Subsequently, on Monday (May 13), a 30-year-old man from St Leonards voluntarily attended Hastings police station where he was arrested on suspicion of conspiring to acquire, use or possess criminal property and fraudulently using a registration mark or registration document, police added.

He was questioned and later released under investigation, according to police.

