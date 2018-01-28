Police hunt for boy, 12, missing from Eastbourne

An appeal has been launched for information regarding a missing 12-year-old from Eastbourne.

Albert Warner left his home at about 11.15am on Friday (January 26), and officers and his family are concerned for his welfare.

Albert Warner, 12. Picture courtesy of Sussex Police

Police said Albert was spotted in Hampden Park and the Arndale Centre the following day, but has not been seen since.

He is described as white, 4’9”, of slim build, with shoulder length curly blonde hair. He was last seen wearing a black Nike baseball cap, a black North Face jacket, blue Jeans, white socks and black trainers.

Anyone who has seen Albert or knows where he could be is asked to report it online or call 101 quoting serial 425 of 26/01.