Police hunt for St Leonards man

Police are looking for Romany Burns, from St Leonards.

Police said they want to trace and interview him on suspicion of assault and criminal damage following a violent incident at a flat in Hastings in January in which a woman known to him was reported to have been assaulted and damage caused to the front door and to property inside.

Romany Burns. Picture courtesy of Sussex Police SUS-200702-093059001

Romany Vincent Burns, 26, is described as white, 6ft tall, medium build, with light brown hair, and was last known to have been living at an address in Stonehouse Drive, St Leonards.

Police Investigator Emily Robinson from the East Sussex Safeguarding Investigations Unit said: “It is important that we find Burns as soon as possible and interview him under caution. He is a local man who frequents the Hastings and St Leonards areas although it is also possible that he may have moved elsewhere in an effort evade us.

“If you see Burns or know where he is, do not approach him, just contact us on 999 or 101, quoting serial 1488 of 21/01.

“You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”