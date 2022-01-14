Police hunt suspect in ‘mohican’ motorbike helmet who smashed windows at Hastings house

The incident happened in Priory Road just before 7pm on Friday, January 7. Having smashed several windows with an implement, the person ran off down the road.

The suspect was described as wearing a grey hoodie, which was lighter at the front, and black gloves. They were also wearing a motorbike helmet with a white luminous strip down the back, and a distinctive black ‘mohican’ style stripe on the top.

Detective Inspector Graham Farmer said: “The circumstances of this incident are currently under active investigation and we would like to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and who saw anything suspicious, and especially anyone who recognises that motorcycle helmet with the black stripe. If you can help, please contact us either online or by calling 101, quoting serial 1004 of 07/01 or Operation Gemstone.”