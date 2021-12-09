Craig Line, 27, is known to have links to Sussex, Surrey and Wellingborough, police said.

A police spokesperson said: "He is described as being of large muscular build, around 6ft 1in with short brown hair, dark brown stubble and tattoos on both wrists — a crown on his inner right wrist and stars and the number 77 on his outer left wrist.

"Craig was last seen wearing a blue and black North Face jacket, dark tracksuit bottoms and black trainers."

Photo: Sussex Police

Police are appealing for information regarding the whereabouts of Line.