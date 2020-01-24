Police investigating burglary and criminal damage at Hastings secondary school

Police have confirmed they are investigating reports of burglary and criminal damage at a school in Hastings, in which an estimated £10,000 worth of damage was caused.

Police said officers were called by Ark Alexandra Academy, in Park Avenue, Hastings, on January 6 after staff found the school’s drama studio had been broken into sometime between December 24, 2019, and January 3, 2020.

A police spokesman said an estimated £10,000 worth of damage had been caused to the building and its contents.

Earlier this week, the school said students had been sanctioned following the incident.

A spokesperson from Ark Alexandra said: “There was an incident of vandalism at Ark Alexandra over the Christmas break. Police are investigating and the school is fully cooperating.

“Although privacy rules prevent us from disclosing specifics, we can say that we have identified some of those involved, some of whom are students from Ark Alexandra Academy, and we have imposed the strongest sanctions at our disposal – these are in addition to any possible criminal charges that may be filed.

“We take these sorts of incidents very seriously as the safety and wellbeing of our students and staff is always our top priority.”

Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to report it to police online or by calling 101 quoting serial 718 of 06/01.