Police investigating deliberate van fire in Bexhill

Police are investigating a deliberate van fire in Bexhill last night (Tuesday, August 13).

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service (ESFRS) was called to Egerton Road at 10.19pm where they tackled a van fire using one hose reel jet and foam, wearing breathing apparatus.

Fire crews attended a van fire in Bexhill. Photo by Michael Parmley SUS-190814-161308001

A spokesman for the fire service confirmed the cause was deliberate, and that Sussex Police are investigating.

A Sussex Police spokesman said two men were reported to have been acting suspiciously in the area at the time.

Anyone who witnessed the suspects or has information to assist the investigation is asked to report online (https://www.sussex.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime/) or call 101 quoting 1555 of 13/08.

READ MORE:

• Bexhill set for flypast of Battle of Britain Memorial Flight

• Sussex commuters face hefty train fare rise

• Bexhill Road bus stop to be moved – 15 metres down the road