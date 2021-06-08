Police investigation ongoing after Rye shop is burgled

Police said officers were called at around 1.50am on Monday (June 7) to reports of a burglary at a shop in Lion Street, Rye.

Officers attended and carried out an area search, supported by the dog unit, but with no trace of the suspects, police said.

Enquiries are ongoing, and anyone who saw what happened, witnessed any suspicious behaviour in the area around that time, or who has any other information is asked to get in touch.

Officers would particularly like to hear from anyone who may have captured any relevant CCTV footage from the area.