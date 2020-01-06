Police name St Leonards man charged with Hastings burglary

Sussex Police is asking the public to help identify a man who they believe may have information regarding a burglary in Hastings.

Between 3am and 5am on December 9, 2019, two men gained entry to a garage in Firtree Road. They stole various items including a vacuum cleaner, a ladder and some handheld power tools.

Lee Edwards, 39, of Murdock Mews, St Leonards, was arrested on December 12 and has since been charged with burglary and theft from a motor vehicle.

A police spokesman said: “CCTV from the area shows a second man who we would like to speak to in connection with the theft and we would ask anyone who recognises him to get in touch with us.

“He is described as white, aged between 25-40 years and unshaven. In the CCTV image he is shown wearing a dark top with blue hood, a blue coat and black trousers.”

Anyone with information is asked to report online or ring 101 quoting serial 1354 of 09/12.