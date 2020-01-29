Police name St Leonards woman charged with arson after house fire

A woman has been charged following a fire at a property in St Leonards.

Marie Knight, 70, of Salisbury Road, was arrested after being rescued from a fire at a property in Salisbury Road on Wednesday (January 22), police said.

She has been charged with arson with recklessness as to whether life was endangered, according to police.

Knight was remanded in custody and appeared at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Saturday (January 25).

She will next appear at Lewes Crown Court on February 21, 2020.