Police offer £1,000 reward for help finding wanted St Leonards man

Sussex Police is urging people to come forward with any information on a wanted man from St Leonards.

A £1,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of 29-year-old Jake Griffin.

Griffin was released from prison on July 3 part way through a 10-year sentence for robbery and possessing an offensive weapon, imposed at Lewes Crown Court in March 2012.

He is alleged to have since breached the terms of his release licence and is wanted for recall to prison.

Griffin is white, about 5’ 6”, of slim build, with brown hair and has a three-inch scar on his face.

Since his release, there have been sightings of him in Bexhill and there is the possibility he could have travelled to Scotland or Spain, police say.

Detective Inspector Jon Gillings said: “We are still very keen to catch up with Jake Griffin and would be eager to hear from anyone who has information on his whereabouts which leads to his arrest.

“Anyone who sees him or knows where he is, is asked not to approach him but to contact police on 999 or 101, or report it viaemail quoting serial 1610 of 27/07.”

Read more:

Arrests after fight breaks out near Hastings station

Woman attacked and raped in Hastings

Pictures reveal hidden £720,000 cannabis factory near Bexhill