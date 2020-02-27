Police pursue stolen vehicle in St Leonards

A St Leonards man has been charged after a stolen vehicle was pursued in the town on Saturday (February 22).

While finalising their reports on another job, officers from Sussex Police reacted to a sighting of a stolen vehicle in the Rye Road area of Ore, police said.

Police

They located the vehicle, which failed to stop for them.

After a short pursuit, police brought the vehicle to an abrupt stop and the driver, 27-year-old Thomas Hyde of Battle Road St Leonards, was arrested, a police spokesman said.

In a statement, police added: “Hyde was subsequently charged with dangerous driving, failing to stop for police, aggravated vehicle taking, driving without a licence and driving without insurance.

“He has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Lewes Crown Court in March, at a date yet to be confirmed.”

Hyde was one of a number of motorists arrested on Saturday. Read about the others here:

Two arrested after police pursuit through St Leonards

St Leonards motorcyclist arrested and cash, knife and Taser seized