Police respond after man seen with gun in Bexhill
A man has been arrested after police were called to a report of a man seen in possession of a gun in Bexhill.
Monday, 10th May 2021, 1:01 pm
Police said they attended the scene in Singleton Walk at 9.55pm on Saturday (May 8).
A spokesman for Sussex Police said: “Officers swiftly attended and safely detained a 50-year-old man, who was arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.
“An air gun was seized by officers and no injuries were reported.
“The suspect has been released under investigation pending further enquiries.
“Anyone who witnessed anything suspicious or who has information that may assist with enquiries is asked to report online or call 101, quoting 1388 of 08/05.”