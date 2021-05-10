Police respond after man seen with gun in Bexhill

Police said they attended the scene in Singleton Walk at 9.55pm on Saturday (May 8).

A spokesman for Sussex Police said: “Officers swiftly attended and safely detained a 50-year-old man, who was arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.

“An air gun was seized by officers and no injuries were reported.

Police attended the scene in Bexhill on Saturday

“The suspect has been released under investigation pending further enquiries.