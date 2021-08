Hastings RNLI crews rescue family off Bexhill after dinghy capsizes into sea

Gallery: 15 of your photos to celebrate World Photography Day in East Sussex

News you can trust since 1896

Police respond to incident in St Leonards

These are the locations of every red light speed camera in Sussex

Could you give one of these nine adorable dogs their forever home in Sussex?

58 pictures of Rye & District Country Show as event returns

Hastings RNLI called out to help with ‘number of incidents’ off Kent and Sussex

Hastings man sentenced for causing collision that killed pregnant Bexhill colleague

Man airlfited to hospital after dinghy capsized off Bexhill is released from hospital

World Naked Bike Ride comes to Hastings

Hastings RNLI crews rescue family off Bexhill after dinghy capsizes into sea

More as we get it.

Sussex Police have been approached for comment.

Two police vehicles and multiple officers were in Battle Road, St Leonards, at approximately 8am.