Police responding to reports of ‘screaming woman’ outside Bexhill station

Police have taped off the car park outside Bexhill station following reports of a screaming woman.

A spokesman for Sussex Police said officers were called to the scene at 12.05am on Friday (November 1).

He said officers were responding to reports of a screaming woman who sounded like she was distressed.

Officers remain on scene ‘guarding the area’, the spokesman added.

Sussex Police said the incident was being led by British Transport Police (BTP).

BTP has been approached for comment.

