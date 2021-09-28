Police search for wanted man James Maloney in the Hastings area

Maloney, 29, was previously sentenced to five years’ imprisonment for burglary and was released in November 2020, said police.

A spokesman added: “He is now being sought by police for breaching the terms of his release licence.

“He is believed to be in the Hastings area. Anyone who sees him or has any information on his whereabouts is asked to contact police online or by calling 101 quoting serial 1293 of 13/08.

