Police searching for wanted Hastings man

Police are looking for a Hastings man who is wanted in connection with two incidents involving domestic abuse.

Robert William Mansfield, 28, unemployed, of Milward Road, Hastings, is wanted for breaching a restraining order, according to police.

He is described as white, of medium build, around 6ft with short dark hair. He has tattoos on both sides of his neck, one of these depicting three feathers and the word ‘MUM’.

If anyone sees him or knows of his present whereabouts, please contact us as soon as possible, either online or by phoning 101, quoting serial 1679 of 31/07.